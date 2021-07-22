Storylines | City vs. Philadelphia Union
Nani extended his team lead with his seventh goal of the year on Saturday in Toronto, good for his 25th in regular season play as a Lion. With the finish, the Lions’ captain took sole possession of second in Club history in regular season goals, passing former Orlando City captain Kaká and former Lions’ forward Dom Dwyer, both tallying 24 such finishes in their respective careers. Nani has now found the back of the net 28 times across all competitions as a Lion.www.orlandocitysc.com
