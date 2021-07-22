Storylines | City vs. Philadelphia Union

Two inconsistent Eastern Conferenceteams face off on Sunday afternoon as the Philadelphia Union hosts the Chicago Fire at Subaru Park. Philadelphia didn’t have a strong showing last weekend, and they dropped points as a result, drawing 1-1 to last-place Inter Miami. They even went behind in the contest, but a late goal from Kacper Przybyłko meant that they at least got something from the game. The Union haven’t been dreadful this season, but they have looked much worse than they did last campaign when they won the Supporters’ Shield.