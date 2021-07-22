Cancel
Houston, TX

Pets of the Week: Meet Laverne and Shirley, kittens abandoned at an animal hospital, and other adoptable Houston pets

By Karen Warren / Houston Chronicle
Houston Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrownie (left, A576200) is a 3-year-old, male, Belgian Malinois mix and Laverne (A577401) and her sister Shirley (A577402) are 16-week-old, female, black/white Tuxedo kittens. All animals are up for adoption at Harris County Pets. Photographed Wednesday July 21, 2021, in Houston. Brownie was returned by his owner after one day because his wife was allergic to the dog. Brownie knows how to sit, fetch, and shake hands. Brownie is a sweet and smart boy. And, Laverne and Shirley along with their brothers, Lenny and Squiggy, were found abandoned at a local animal hospital, and brought into the shelter on June 29th.

