While heels are certainly making a comeback this summer, comfort is still important, which is why luxury shoe label Malone Souliers is launching its debut sneaker collection. “I started expanding my offer with more casual lead styles, such as combat boots and chunky derby shoes. It was the right step to further venture into a new category such as sneakers,” founder and creative director Mary Alice Malone told FN. “We didn’t want to be part of that mass sneakers trend moment — adding this category just because everyone was doing it. Sneakers just felt right this time around and we were able to confidently create a product that really represented us.”