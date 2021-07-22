Bielema, Whitman reflect on Roundtree’s legacy at Big Ten Media Days
Bobby Roundtree knew how to light up a room, how to brighten someone’s day and how to motivate his teammates while giving it his all game in, game out. After suffering a devastating swimming accident in the summer of 2019 that paralyzed him from the waist down and forced him to go through months of rehabilitation, Roundtree took on an off-field presence while maintaining the spirit, personality and joy that made him such an integral part of the Illinois locker room.dailyillini.com
Comments / 0