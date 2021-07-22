Bielema, Whitman reflect on Roundtree’s legacy at Big Ten Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) — The other half of the Big Ten got their moment in the spotlight Thursday at Media Days in Indianapolis — including Bret Bielema’s old friends Wisconsin and Iowa. Bielema got his coaching start with the Hawkeyes after playing there. His last game for Wisconsin was just nine years ago in Indianapolis — three days before he bolted for Arkansas and the SEC. Now back in the Big Ten, his old colleagues know what he can bring to the Orange and Blue.