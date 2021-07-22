New York Bans Pesticides Containing Nervous System Damaging Chlorpyrifos
ITHACA, NY -- Pesticide products containing the active ingredient chlorpyrifos are completely prohibited in New York State. Governor Cuomo made the announcement Wednesday. Research has shown that chlorpyrifos can harm nervous system development in infants and young children. The pesticide can also kill insect pollinators, which are essential for the development of economically important crops in the state.www.wrfi.org
