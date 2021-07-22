McLennan Community College Expands Scholarship Program To Highschool Students
McLennan Community College is expanding its scholarship program for high school students. The community college wants to be a helping hand to students who may be having a difficult time after the pandemic. Officials of MCC hope to take the stress off of students who work hard to succeed in the classroom and beyond. With the expansion of their scholarship program students in the top 10% of their class and rising stars will be eligible to have their tuition and fees paid for.myb106.com
Comments / 0