Silverii: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as headliner? The El Paso County GOP clearly has zero standards
Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will be the headline speaker at this year’s Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser for the El Paso County Republican Party on August 6. If you’re not familiar with “MTG,” she’s the deplorable Holocaust trivializer, “big lie” enthusiast, anti-Muslim racist elected to Congress in 2020. And, thanks to Colorado’s Lauren Boebert, Greene is also known as the “other” QAnon conspiracy theory promoter in the House Republican caucus.www.denverpost.com
