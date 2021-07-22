Cancel
El Paso County, CO

Silverii: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as headliner? The El Paso County GOP clearly has zero standards

By Ian Silverii
Denver Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will be the headline speaker at this year’s Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser for the El Paso County Republican Party on August 6. If you’re not familiar with “MTG,” she’s the deplorable Holocaust trivializer, “big lie” enthusiast, anti-Muslim racist elected to Congress in 2020. And, thanks to Colorado’s Lauren Boebert, Greene is also known as the “other” QAnon conspiracy theory promoter in the House Republican caucus.

Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

