ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Pirates suffer walk-off semifinal loss to Red Sox

By CHELSEA J. WYSOCKI
wcrecord.com
 2021-07-22

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 3 Park River (PR) Post 147 Pirates earned a spot in the...

www.wcrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Kyle Schwarber Declines $11.5M Red Sox Contract Option for 2022 Season

Kyle Schwarber's time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end. The slugger had a mutual option on his contract for the 2022 season that ESPN reported was worth $11.5 million with a $3 million buyout, but he declined his option on Thursday. However, he could still...
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox reportedly have interest in Steven Matz

The Red Sox clearly are looking to supplement their rotation this winter. It’s just a matter of how high they want to shoot and how many starters they want to bring in to shore up their depth. We know they have a couple of offers out to Eduardo Rodriguez, including the qualifying offer, and we also have reports indicating interest in another pitcher as well. That pitcher would be Steven Matz, as reported by Joel Sherman.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District 5#Post 147 Pirates#Langdon Red Sox
chatsports.com

Red Sox reportedly claim Tim Locastro off waivers

The Boston Red Sox have made their first addition of the offseason, albeit not in the form of a big splash but rather on the waiver wire. The wire was busy on Friday with the first activity of the winter, and Boston got in on the action by picking up outfielder Tim Locastro from the New York Yankees. Robert Murray reported the news.
MLB
Yardbarker

Will the Red Sox extend a qualifying offer to Eduardo Rodriguez?

Will the Red Sox extend a qualifying offer towards Eduardo Rodriguez? They have until Sunday at 5 p.m. eastern time to do so. Rodriguez is one of 160-plus major-leaguers who have filed for free agency since the World Series ended on Tuesday. The 28-year-old left-hander is a few weeks removed from an up-and-down 2021 season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Red Sox catching prospect Kole Cottam crushes walk-off home run in Arizona Fall League

For the second time this month, Red Sox catching prospect Kole Cottam lifted the Scottsdale Scorpions to a come-from-behind win, with this one coming over the Surprise Saguaros in Arizona Fall League action on Tuesday afternoon. Batting eighth and serving as his team’s designated hitter, Cottam went 2-for-4 with a...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

The lessons of the 2021 Red Sox

Well that was all something. The Boston Red Sox season, I mean. I’m glad the Atlanta Braves took care of the business that the Sox couldn’t—the moral imperative of ending the Houston Astros’ year—but my season ended with the ALCS. Now a new one begins, and I return atop the horse.
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Offseason tracker

After exceeding expectations by a significant amount in 2021, the Boston Red Sox cannot rest on their laurels this offseason. Instead, they should be ramping up for an action-packed acquisition period to build on the stellar season they just had. We’ll be tracking all offseason moves, rumors, prospect news right...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steven Matz Reportedly A Possible Target For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are coming off of a strong 2021 campaign in which the team reached the ALCS. Although Boston’s didn’t accomplish the ultimate goal of winning it all, the club certainly exceeded expectations and gave its fans a fun year of baseball. The Red Sox are hoping to...
MLB
WEEI Sports Radio

Why Sunday was a good day for the Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox had a flurry of decisions to make Sunday, along with having to wait out J.D. Martinez’s choice whether or not to opt-out of his contract. It served as the official starting point for what might be a wild Hot Stove season.
MLB
985thesportshub.com

Red Sox win two Silver Slugger awards

Major League Baseball released the winners for the 2021 Silver Slugger awards Thursday night. The Red Sox are represented among the winners – twice. At shortstop, Xander Bogaerts took home the silver bat for the fourth time in his career. Only four shortstops have won the award more times in their careers. At third base, Rafael Devers was recognized as Silver Slugger for the first time in his career. He’s the first Red Sox third baseman to win the award since Adrian Beltré in 2010. Outfielder Hunter Renfroe was also named a finalist, but didn’t end up coming away with the award.
MLB
985thesportshub.com

Are the Red Sox looking to make a major infield upgrade?

It’s been a few years since the Red Sox made a blockbuster free agency signing. Heading into 2022, is the team looking to make a splash?. That could be the case, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. On Tuesday, Heyman tweeted out that the Red Sox are among a handful of teams “at least gauging the SS market” ahead of free agency. This year’s free agency class has unprecedented talent at the shortstop position, highlighted by Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Javier Baez, and Marcus Semien.
MLB
chatsports.com

Don’t look for the Red Sox to be big spenders

The Red Sox enter the winter fresh off the high of coming within two games of World Series, which obviously begs the question of what they’ll do to try and get over the top of the American League... but I don’t expect much to be done to that end, at least not so obviously as to bop me over the head, because that isn’t how this team rolls. I want big moves but I don’t presume them, because I presume a protracted process that culminates with a very good Sox team that doesn’t win it all.
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Franchy Cordero off to hot start in Dominican Winter League

Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero has gotten off to a fast start in the Dominican Winter League. Cordero was added to Leones del Escogido’s roster on November 9 and made his 2021 Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana debut over the weekend. After homering in Saturday’s 4-2 victory...
MLB
12up

Red Sox the favorites to sign Kyle Schwarber

Where will Kyle Schwarber end up playing next season? Several teams are interested in landing his services, which is of course easy to understand because of his outstanding ways at the dish. Could a reunion with the Boston Red Sox be on the way? Per multiple reports, Boston is in...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
KTVZ

Julio Lugo, SS for 7 teams and Boston’s ’07 champs, has died

The Boston Red Sox say former major league shortstop Julio Lugo has died. Lugo played for seven teams in a 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team. ESPN reported that Lugo’s family presumed the cause of death to be a heart attack. Lugo batted .269 with 80 homers and 475 RBIs from 2000 to 2011 with the Astros, Devil Rays, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves. He hit .385 in Boston’s 2007 World Series sweep of the Colorado Rockies.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy