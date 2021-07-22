Pirates suffer walk-off semifinal loss to Red Sox

It’s been a few years since the Red Sox made a blockbuster free agency signing. Heading into 2022, is the team looking to make a splash?. That could be the case, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. On Tuesday, Heyman tweeted out that the Red Sox are among a handful of teams “at least gauging the SS market” ahead of free agency. This year’s free agency class has unprecedented talent at the shortstop position, highlighted by Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Javier Baez, and Marcus Semien.
