Power surge

Forecasters are concerned about a major storm that could strike New York and several cities along the east coast next week, potentially disrupting Thanksgiving travel plans for millions of Americans. "We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel," said Jon Porter, AccuWeather's Chief Meteorologist.
A “significant storm” and “strong cold front” could hit the US Northeast and Midwest next week – potentially wreaking havoc on Thanksgiving travel plans, forecasters warn. The large-scale weather pattern is expected to start over the weekend and extend into early next week, according to the National Weather Service’s prediction...
A NSW central west town is preparing to evacuate as flooding from days of heavy rain raises rivers across the state. Of prime concern to authorities is the swollen Lachlan River, with more than 8000 people in the town of Forbes in its path. The Bureau of Meteorology forecast major...
Rain and snow will arrive across New York and Pennsylvania today before precipitation spreads across the rest of the Northeast tonight. According to AccuWeather, A swath of 3-6 inches is possible across northwestern Pennsylvania, as well as southern New York and mountainous areas of the region.
We are going to have snow off and on this week but the highest chances will come on Veterans Day. Late week will see high temperatures only in the upper 20s and dropping into the teens at night. After Nov. 20, it may get even colder with low temperatures in the single digits and highs in the twenties for about […]
Hard red spring wheat variety trials for 2021 I don’t have to tell even the casual observer that 2021 was a dry year for most of us and that in most cases our spring wheat yields were not everything we would have dreamed them to be. This was no exception in the Park River trials, although many producers would have […]
Comments / 0