PARK RIVER DEFEATS GRAFTON TO ADVANCE

The Broadneck girls varsity soccer team became 4A East Region II champions on Tuesday night and will advance to the quarterfinals of the state championship. No. 1 Broadneck faced rival and No. 2-ranked Severna Park at Lawrence E. Knight Stadium. Both teams and fans alike were full of energy and competition. The game was evenly matched and remained scoreless until late in the second half. With seven minutes left in regulation, Broadneck won the ball from Severna Park at midfield, and senior Brianna Sawyer passed to junior Sadie Wilkinson at the top of the 18-yard box. Wilkinson scored with a shot to the bottom left corner of the goal.

SEVERNA PARK, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO