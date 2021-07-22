PARK RIVER DEFEATS GRAFTON TO ADVANCE

POTSDAM — The Beekmantown boys went up to Potsdam on Wednesday and did not come back empty-handed. The Eagles brought back with them a 2-1 win from their NYSPHSAA Class B soccer regional semifinal against Salmon River. Zach Dubray scored two goals, and Rocco Golden stood tall in net with...
The second-seeded Sonora Wildcats punched their ticket to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV girls volleyball championship game on Saturday with a hard-fought win Tuesday night over the Ripon Indians. Sonora will next face the top-seeded Escalon Cougars in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV volleyball championship game at 4...
KENOSHA, Wis. — In the semifinals of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Tournament, the No. 2 seed Carthage College women's volleyball team won 3-1 over North Park Thursday night at Tarble Arena. Playing as the sixth seed in the tournament, North Park (20-11) began the match with...
The Freeport Area Yellowjackets girls’ volleyball team has made a habit out of playing into mid-November over the past decade or so. The 2021 season is no different, as the Yellowjackets fought off two match points to come away with an 18-25, 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 17-15 victory over the Armstrong River Hawks in the WPIAL 3A semifinals at Gateway High […]
The Broadneck girls varsity soccer team became 4A East Region II champions on Tuesday night and will advance to the quarterfinals of the state championship. No. 1 Broadneck faced rival and No. 2-ranked Severna Park at Lawrence E. Knight Stadium. Both teams and fans alike were full of energy and competition. The game was evenly matched and remained scoreless until late in the second half. With seven minutes left in regulation, Broadneck won the ball from Severna Park at midfield, and senior Brianna Sawyer passed to junior Sadie Wilkinson at the top of the 18-yard box. Wilkinson scored with a shot to the bottom left corner of the goal.
(Walnut, CA) The Mounties Women's Basketball team, with another overwhelming victory, defeated Citrus, 67-38, in the semifinals to advance to the championship game against Sierra College Sunday (November 7) in the Linda G. Smith Memorial Tournament. Sierra, ranked second in the preseason Northern California rankings, defeated Rio Hondo, 60-41, in...
RIDGELAND, Miss. — The No. 2 Pearl River men’s soccer team received a late goal in Saturday’s match against Hinds, scoring in the 80th minute to earn a 2-1 victory. “I feel like we weren’t patient,” head coach Drew Gallant said. “We saw space and just looked to get forward every time, but that doesn’t suit us. We’re hoping for a better performance from the boys tomorrow. We came away with the win, so I’m happy with that.”
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is excited to announce their partnership with Cedar River Soccer Association! The organizations will work together to offer indoor soccer to K – 3rd graders at CRSA’s facility at 4625 Tower Terrace Road. Find all the details here.
CHICKASHA, Okla. – Saturday afternoon, the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma (12-19, 4-16 SAC) extended their win-streak to four and made program history with a 5-set victory against Langston University (9-19, 4-16 SAC). The Drovers and Lions entered the match with the eighth and final berth into the SAC Tournament on the line, and with the victory Science & Arts clinched their first ever postseason appearance.
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s soccer team used an incredible second half performance Tuesday to complete the comeback against Itawamba, winning 3-1. Just three days after falling to Itawamba in volleyball, Sydney Salter (Vancleave) secured her revenge by getting involved in all three of the Wildcats’ second half goals.
It wasn’t the ending local football fans wanted, as the Panthers’ prospects of making post-season football play came to an abrupt conclusion. The Panthers finished the 2021 season on the road against the La Junta Tigers. Despite getting off to a good start, The Panthers were completely overcome by the Tigers 53 to 6.
Mia Gorman had a real fight on her hands in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A singles finals at Hershey Racquet Club. Not only did the Bethel Park senior drop the first set to West Chester Henderson freshman Kylie Kochis, she staved off a match point and ended up in a second-set tiebreaker that could have easily ended her high school career.
EAST HANOVER TWP. – State tournament games started this week for girls and boys soccer at Hanover Park High School. With the boys in the ninth seed and the girls in the third, the two teams had different outcomes. Hanover Park’s boys lost in the first round of the North...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Superior and Amherst met on the court at the PBA, to decide who would advance to the semifinals on Friday in Class C-2. It would take five sets, but the Wildcats come away with the victory over Amherst.
Grafton Junior and Senior High School Spoilers of the Month are chosen for consistently showing kindness, helpful and hardworking attitudes. October Spoilers of the Month winners are: Sheyanne Blackcloud, seventh grade; Brandi Lee, eighth grade; Aubrey Tompkins, freshman; Jonathan Farm, sophomore; Maxwell Dumas, junior; and Alicia Vazquez-Rodriguez, senior. Our Spoilers of the Week were all in the running for this […]
FREEPORT – The Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio Clippers lived to play another game after they battered Freeport Aquin, 52-28, in the opening round of the 8-Man Football Playoffs on Oct. 30 at Freeport. Aquin jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the opening quarter before Amboy answered with a 60-yard drive that was...
Before Monday’s region quarterfinal match between the No. 4 Grafton Spoilers and the No. 5 Cavalier Tornadoes, the teams had faced each other once in regular season play and the Spoilers walked away with a 3-2 victory. Both team’s tournament opener seemed to be heading a different direction when Grafton found themselves trailing 2-0 going into the third set. The […]
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Discs is a company that’s all about disc golfing, a sport that’s rapidly growing in popularity across the region. The company is partnering with the City of Beckley to put in a nine-hole disc golf course right in New River Park. And the project organizers feel its arrival will only bring in more positive attention to the area.
