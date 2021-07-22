Phyllis Potter

Phyllis “Dede” Amelse, age 87, formerly of Tomahawk, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2021 at Lake Shore Home in Lake Tomahawk. Dede was born on Aug. 27, 1934 to Luke and Viola (Ungerer) Hufschmid in Tomahawk. She graduated from St. Mary’s and Tomahawk High School. On June 25th, 1955, she married Albert Amelse at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. After marriage, they moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., then to Kenosha, Wis., where they lived for 30 years. While in Kenosha, Dede worked at Warwick Electronics and for Lake County Society for Human Development in Gurnee, Ill. She also worked for many years at the Christmas Tree Story House Museum as a tour guide. After Al’s retirement, they moved back to Tomahawk. In Tomahawk, she worked at Four Seasons Motel and Standard Mercantile. She belonged to two Bunco clubs, Canasta club, TOPS Club, Historical Society and St. Mary’s bible study. Dede was an avid sports fan, always cheering for the Green Bay Packers and Brewers. After Al passed away, Dede moved to One Penny Place in Woodruff. After health problems, she went to Lake Shore Home in Lake Tomahawk.

TOMAHAWK, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO