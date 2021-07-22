19-year-old allegedly breaks into two stores to steal beer
A 19-year-old has been arrested after allegedly breaking into two stores to steal beer on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Cameron Tyler Johnson, 19, was charged with two counts of burglary forced entry, expired tag, DUI, failure to maintain lane, and failure to maintain minimum insurance. Johnson allegedly broke into both the West Point Trading Company, located at 3400 West Point Road, and Ribitz, located at 5618 West Point Road.www.lagrangenews.com
Comments / 0