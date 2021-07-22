Moto G100 and Moto G50 launch with 90Hz displays and big batteries

French independent motorcycle manufacturer DAB Motors has offered us a glimpse of their future with the CONCEPT-E electric motorcycle, and we definitely like what we see. The CONCEPT-E is a rideable concept bike that essentially functions as an electric version of the brand’s trademark customizable LM-S bike. The new electric bike sports a 10kW motor and 51.8V Li-ion battery that are the legal equivalent to a 125cc combustion engine, but with the additional bucketload of instant torque that comes with electric powertrains. But it’s the bike’s design that stands out most at-a-glance, with DAB’s designers and engineers focusing on minimalism and clean lines to create a striking, streamlined body. The bike also makes use of many high-end materials, with a ripstop nylon saddle, a specially-designed Öhlins suspension system, Beringer CNC aluminum brakes, a Gates belt drive, and plenty of carbon fiber. Designed to function as a “high-tech mobility tool,” DAB says the CONCEPT-E can easily be driven after just a few hours of training. And while the CONCEPT-E is unfortunately not going to be sold to the public, the bike’s design will inform future releases from DAB.