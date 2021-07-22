Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Moto G100 and Moto G50 launch with 90Hz displays and big batteries

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorola is expanding its line of mid-range Moto G series smartphones with two new phones. The Moto G100 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, making it the first Moto G phone with an 800 series chip. It also has a 90 Hz FHD+ display. The phone debuted in Europe and...

liliputing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorola Moto#Moto X#Motorola Edge#Android Apps#The Moto G100#Qualcomm#Snapdragon 870#Tb#Securityfingerprint#Unlockfingerprint#The Motorola Edge S#Chinese#Moto G100 Moto G50#Shop#Patreon#Ublock Origin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Technology
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
Related
Phone Arena

Huge one-day-only Samsung sale makes the Galaxy S10 family and Note 9 cheaper than ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Even though the likes of T-Mobile, Samsung, and Motorola are selling a number of decent 5G-enabled handsets at crazy low prices nowadays, there's still a case to be made for the purchase of certain older models lacking support for the most advanced cellular connectivity.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
Cell PhonesTechRadar

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals in August 2021

Samsung Galaxy S9 deals are now by no stretch one of Samsung's newest devices. In fact, with the trio of S20 handsets, a range of S10 devices, a few 'A' series options and the newest Note device, the S9 finds itself a good few miles back. Limited Time Offer. Samsung...
talkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Redmi Note 10T 5G launched in India with Dimensity 700 SoC and 90Hz LCD screen

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 10T 5G in India. The handset is nothing but a Redmi Note 10 5G that went official in March. For India, the company has added a ‘T’ moniker for some reason. Also, it is worth noting that the device supports 5G, unlike the ‘Redmi Note 10T’, which was released in Russia late last month.
Technologypocketnow.com

Moto Edge 20 launch confirmed for August 5

The new Motorola Moto Edge 20 and Moto Edge 20 Pro showed up on TENAA at the beginning of July, and Motorola is now finally ready to reveal them officially. The Moto Edge 20 launch event is happening on August 5. While the event doesn’t confirm the name specifically, the text does translate to something “cutting-edge” and shows off a new camera upgrade.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Motorola to launch Moto Edge 20 smartphone August 5th

Motorola has announced that it will be holding a press event on the 5th of August. The company is expected to release its Moto Edge 20 smartphones at the press event. The company announced this August 5th press event on Weibo, it did not reveal exactly what it will be launching, but it looks like smartphones so its a good bet that it will be the new Edge 20 range.
TechnologyPhandroid

The Moto G100 promises flagship-like performance for just $599

If you take a look at Motorola’s current lineup of handsets, it largely consists of budget devices that continue to be some of the best cheap Android phones out there. This is especially true of the Moto G series, but the Moto G100 is offering something a little bit different.
NFLgizmochina.com

Motorola finally brings the Moto G100 to the U.S.

Nearly four months after the Moto G100 was announced in Brazil, Mexico, and the UK, Motorola has brought the flagship killer to the United States. The Moto G100 is the international version of the phone sold as the Motorola Edge S in China, the first phone powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset.
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

Get a Motorola Moto G9 Play for Under $160

Tired of only finding smartphones that are available in the U.S.? The Motorola Moto G9 Play is international GSM only and will not work with CDMA carriers, such as Sprint and Verizon. This 2020 model is now marked down 20%. The smartphone carries the latest Qualcomm 5G processor, allowing you...
Electronicsinfusenews.com

Motorola is now selling the Moto G100 midrange battery champ in the US

Motorola is currently selling the Moto G100 in the US, in the wake of presenting it recently for Latin American and European markets. It accompanies midrange specs like a major 5,000mAh battery, 5G, and a 90Hz screen for a $599 MSRP. From this point until August fifth, Motorola is offering a $100 markdown off the full retail cost.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Can Motorola’s moto G50 deliver a high-end smartphone experience for under £200?

Over the past few years, Motorola has announced a wide range of entry-level and mid-range Android smartphones under the moto branding. And one of the latest additions to this range is the moto G50.Costing just £199 in-store, and £179.99 on Amazon, the moto G50 is aimed at people who want high-end smartphone features at an affordable price point. Its headline features include a 6.5in display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery that provides up to two days of juice, a triple camera system, 5G connectivity, and more.But is the moto G50 better than other low-cost Android smartphones available...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Motorola's Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100 lands in the US for $500

Motorola has quietly launched the Moto G100 in the U.S. The phone made its global debut in March. It comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor, a 64MP camera, and a "business-grade security." Back in January, Motorola announced the world's first phone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor, dubbed the Edge S....
NFLmakeuseof.com

OnePlus Nord 2 With 90Hz AMOLED Display, 5G, and 65W Fast Charging Announced

OnePlus has officially unveiled the OnePlus Nord 2, its latest mid-range offering packing a 90Hz display and a powerful MediaTek chipset. The OnePlus Nord 2 is the successor to the popular mid-range OnePlus Nord from last year. Despite a mid-range smartphone that's substantially cheaper than the more expensive OnePlus 9...
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Moto G100 now available in the US, ready with a special discount

The Moto G100 was leaked earlier and we soon learned it’s just a rebranded Moto Edge S selling in China. The Moto G100 5G was then announced with Ready For platform and was promised for a European release. As one of the few OEMs in the world that doesn’t stop introducing new phones left and right, Motorola is finally releasing the Moto G100 in the United States. The company is even offering a special promo if you decide to buy the phone.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

This Moto Razr deal saves you enough to buy a second phone for when you break it

Although most of our attention might be on Google, Samsung, and OnePlus these days, Motorola still makes a ton of great phones to choose from across a variety of price points. Whether you're looking for a flagship gadget or a secondary device on a budget, there's a little something for everyone in the company's lineup. Motorola is currently having a sitewide sale in celebration of the anniversary of the original Moto Razr, making it a perfect time to finally pick up its foldable successor.
Carshiconsumption.com

DAB Motors Offers A Glimpse At Their EV Future With The CONCEPT-E Moto

French independent motorcycle manufacturer DAB Motors has offered us a glimpse of their future with the CONCEPT-E electric motorcycle, and we definitely like what we see. The CONCEPT-E is a rideable concept bike that essentially functions as an electric version of the brand’s trademark customizable LM-S bike. The new electric bike sports a 10kW motor and 51.8V Li-ion battery that are the legal equivalent to a 125cc combustion engine, but with the additional bucketload of instant torque that comes with electric powertrains. But it’s the bike’s design that stands out most at-a-glance, with DAB’s designers and engineers focusing on minimalism and clean lines to create a striking, streamlined body. The bike also makes use of many high-end materials, with a ripstop nylon saddle, a specially-designed Öhlins suspension system, Beringer CNC aluminum brakes, a Gates belt drive, and plenty of carbon fiber. Designed to function as a “high-tech mobility tool,” DAB says the CONCEPT-E can easily be driven after just a few hours of training. And while the CONCEPT-E is unfortunately not going to be sold to the public, the bike’s design will inform future releases from DAB.

Comments / 0

Community Policy