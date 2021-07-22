Cancel
Homeless

Editor's notebook: Affordable housing needs continue to mount

By Cindy Barth
Cover picture for the articleWe've learned a lot during the past 18 months — good and bad — thanks to the unexpected shutdown of life as we knew it because of the pandemic. The good thing we learned is that our companies and workers are resilient, able to pivot under the direst of circumstances. We gained a new appreciation for teachers and health care workers as they worked even harder on the front lines to educate our children and take care of the sick.

Chandler, AZkjzz.org

Chandler Offers Landlords $1,000 To Rent To Low-Income Residents

Chandler is boosting incentives to get more landlords to welcome lower-income renters. Chandler is offering landlords $1,000 for each property rented to a family using Housing Choice vouchers, formerly known as Section 8. Under the program, renters pay at least 30% of their monthly income toward rent while the city...
Santa Fe County, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Affordable housing? Let's make it available

A Santa Fe housing project that promises to be truly affordable for working families and individuals offers hope. May this project from the Santa Fe County Commission be the first of several such efforts. The proposal would turn a vacant lot north of Airport Road into a mixed-use housing complex...
House RentLas Vegas Sun

Housing crisis demands action

As a multifamily association executive director, I’ve witnessed firsthand a massive increase in demand for rental homes throughout Nevada — something also occurring nationwide. This demand, paired with lagging construction and aging housing stock, is pushing up prices and hurting housing affordability. Our state and nation are in a housing affordability crisis, and the undersupply of housing near walkable, transit-served locations is staggering.
Real Estatempamag.com

CPC deploys $937 million in affordable housing support

To help communities struggling to recover from the pandemic, the Community Preservation Corporation (CPC) has deployed about $937 million in capital for the creation and preservation of multifamily housing in underserved areas. With the capital, the non-profit finance company is financing housing units that are affordable to households earning at...
Real EstateIndependent Record

The conservative case for affordable housing

Montana communities face a crisis of housing affordability due in large part to an undersupply of available homes. Experts and leaders from all sides of the political spectrum — including President Joe Biden — have come out in favor of streamlining regulations to allow for more housing development, aligning with traditional liberals and free market supporters classically opposed to government intervention in the economy. Even Missoula, notoriously progressive, has begun a comprehensive review with the stated goal of reducing permit times and other regulatory barriers to building houses.
Real EstateMaui News

Affordable housing must be a collaborative effort

Creating affordable housing is a collaborative necessity. From long personal experience as a developer of affordable housing, I can express firsthand the frustration and ambiguity in the entire process. The costs, the time it takes and the continual inability to project a reasonable positive end in an already no/low profit scenario all adds up to a very high-risk venture.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Letters to the Editor: Use Federal Funds To Build Affordable Housing for Families In Need

Use Federal Funds To Build Affordable Housing for Families In Need. As you reported last week, both Virginia and Falls Church city must now decide priorities for one-time expenditure projects to be funded from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA). Virginia will receive some $4.3 billion and Falls Church City around $15 million. I write to support a transformational investment in affordable housing proposed by VOICE (Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement).
Florida Stateclick orlando

Here’s how affordable housing is built in Central Florida

SANFORD, Fla. – A new study from the Orlando Regional Realtor Association shows the median cost of a house in Central Florida is $315,000, driven by the booming population growth even through the pandemic. That growth is also driving up rent prices, now averaging $1536 as reported by CoStar group...
Dakota County, MNhometownsource.com

Letter: Invest in affordable housing

As a mental health case manager in Dakota County and a social work graduate student, I have witnessed firsthand the lack of affordable housing in our communities and the burden this causes for families. The public and city officials need to be more aware of the severity of this issue to reduce homelessness in our communities. I am passionate about this issue because the National Association of Social Workers Code of Ethics states that social workers have an ethical responsibility to promote the general welfare of society.
Real Estatesouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Assessing Affordable Housing Needs in SC

Affordable housing continues to be in short supply across many communities in the US and our state is no exception. Our next guest’s company is in that industry in our state and the Southeast so let’s check in with him on the most recent trends. After almost 20 years, Mike...
Real EstateWTAX

Expand affordable housing

A couple of bills Gov. JB Pritzker signed Thursday deal with lower-income Illinoisans. One bill gets $75 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act into a new COVID-19 housing assistance grant program. “What people need is homes. And what businesses need is people in rooftops,” said Nancy Hughes Moyer,...
Los Angeles, CALarchmont Chronicle

Rezoning not required to produce needed “affordable” housing

The Larchmont Chronicle and our readers, I hope, are grateful to Hancock Park neighbor Marilyn Wells for contributing six informative columns, over the past six months, dealing with the omnipresent and critical issue of unfortunate people living on the streets and sidewalks. Her final column appears on Page 2 of Section 2, and I commend it to our readers.

