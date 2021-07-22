Cancel
Oklahoma State

Cool Off This Summer In Some Of The Clearest Water In Oklahoma At Smokey Valley Campground

One of the best ways to enjoy a hot, summer day is at one of Oklahoma’s beautiful creeks. While there are many to choose from, we think you’ll Iike swimming in the crystal clear water of Spring Creek. Most of the land surrounding Spring Creek is private property but Smokey Valley Campground sells day passes for guests to access the creek. It boasts one of the best water qualities around, and the 70-degree temperature is just perfect this time of year. Pitch a tent and stay overnight or enjoy it just for the day.

Smokey Valley Campground's motto is "Get yer Creek on" which is the perfect sentiment for this incredible nature retreat. Located just miles outside of Locust Drive, this swimming spot is perfect during summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crljx_0b56WpNc00
smokeyvalley/Facebook

Most of Spring Creek runs through private property with no access to the public. Smokey Valley Campground is one of the few places you can pay and enjoy the beauty of the river.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFZQf_0b56WpNc00
smokeyvalley/Facebook

If you are into complete relaxation, this just might be your new go-to place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FTnm_0b56WpNc00
smokeyvalley/Facebook

With crystal-clear water like this, you are bound to see all kinds of water sports like these kayakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34akhm_0b56WpNc00
smokeyvalley/Facebook

Because of the red dirt in Oklahoma, it is not easy to find clear water to swim in. So, when you find a swimming spot where you can see your toes, it's a dream come true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VB01k_0b56WpNc00
googlephotos/11

Camping here is great and inexpensive...$9.00 for adults and $7.00 nightly for children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VTvT_0b56WpNc00
googlephotos/ryanweaver

Of course, pets are always welcome here. There is a $3.00 charge and they must be leashed if they are aggressive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VtuFs_0b56WpNc00
googlephotos/wildoklahoma

To learn more about Smokey Valley Campground, click here.

Some of the best memories made are weekend camping trips sitting around the campfire, roasting marshmallows, and telling ghost stories. Oklahoma has many fantastic camping spots that are outdoor havens. Click here to read more.

The post Cool Off This Summer In Some Of The Clearest Water In Oklahoma At Smokey Valley Campground appeared first on Only In Your State .

