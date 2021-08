Google and Facebook have mandated a covid jab for all U.S. employees. Twitter has closed its San Francisco and New York offices just two weeks after reopening. Google on Wednesday became the first major tech company to require COVID vaccinations of employees working at the company's facilities. Shortly afterward, Facebook also said it will make vaccines mandatory for U.S. employees who work in offices. Both companies said they would consider exceptions for medical and other reasons. In a message to Google's 130,000-plus workers worldwide, CEO Sundar Pichai said the policy would go into effect in the U.S. in the coming weeks and abroad in the following months, and it would be dependent on vaccines being widely available. (Ortiz, Miller and Aspegren, 7/28)