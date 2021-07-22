Kraken choose youth in Expansion Draft

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Welcome to another installment of my ROS (rest of season) rankings for fantasy baseball! Since it was a quiet week around Major League Baseball, I don’t expect to make many changes this week. Now that I think about it, that trade happened the other day. I should take that into account. And that other one too. No, not that one. The other one. No, the other one. Uh oh…