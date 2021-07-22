Cancel
NHL

Kraken choose youth in Expansion Draft

By Eric Granstrom
ncwlife.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid much fanfare during a 90-minute live event on ESPN-2 yesterday at Gas Works Park, the Seattle Kraken announced its first 30-players taken in the NHL Expansion Draft. Of course, the telecast included flying fish at Pike’s Place Market; views from atop the Space Needle; a sneak peak at Climate Change Arena; Seattle sports celebrities Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, Marshawn Lynch and others; the announcement of selections from atop Mt. Rainier to inside the Seattle Aquarium. The event had a definite Seattle flare.

