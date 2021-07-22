GE gives Dell go-ahead to run its IT infrastructure with Apex

Even well-established IT giants that seemingly have everything they need to do business sometimes need help from the outside to optimize their own internal operations. Dell Technologies, which is moving ahead in selling the Apex infrastructure-as-a-service platform it launched last October, announced an agreement on July 22 with a well-known client, GE, to upgrade its IT infrastructure through a new private cloud. The two companies have extended a product-and-services contract they originated in 2017 to now include Dell's management of GE's IT infrastructure through the Apex system.