This free iPhone app is so incredible, it’s hard to believe it’s real

By Yoni Heisler
BGR.com
BGR.com
 12 days ago
If you need to order new contact lenses or a pair of glasses, many places won’t let you do so unless you take an eye test first. And seeing as how a trip to the optometrist can set you back as much as $200, many people put off getting their vision checked even when they should.

There is, however, an interesting alternative to popping into stores LensCrafters. Warby Parker recently issued an update to their Virtual Vision Test app for the iPhone. Now, users can take an eye test from the comfort of their own homes at a fraction of the cost of a traditional eye exam.

How the mobile eye test works

With the new app, which was previously called Prescription Check, it’s now easier than ever for individuals to check their eyes and renew their glasses or contacts prescription.

Once you download the app, you can take a traditional eye exam. Open the app and you’ll be able to read letters off the iPhone from a distance of about 10 feet. Naturally, you’ll want to do this in a quiet and well-lit room.

If the app determines that your vision is good, which is to say that your prescription hasn’t changed, you’ll be charged $15 for a brand new prescription. And as mentioned above, this is vastly cheaper than the $200 you might otherwise be charged by taking a trip to the doctor or eyeglass store.

Don’t worry, a doctor is involved in the process

If you’re wary about leaving your eye test to a mysterious algorithm, you have nothing to worry about. Once your eye test is completed, an eye doctor will take a look and assess each individual’s results. In other words, the test itself is mobile, but the analysis is still handled by a professional.

App requirements

The app itself requires iOS 14.1 or later in order to run. And seeing as how iOS 15 is right around the corner, that shouldn’t be an issue for most users.

Additionally, the app is only available for the iPhone for the time being. At this point, there’s no indication in either direction if an Android app will be coming anytime soon.

Further, only individuals between the ages of 18 and 65 should use the app. Users experiencing problems with their current prescription shouldn’t use it either. You’ll also need a copy of your existing prescription on hand. The app notes that even an expired prescription will do.

If you’re curious about checking the app out, you can download it here from the App Store.

The post This free iPhone app is so incredible, it’s hard to believe it’s real appeared first on BGR .

BGR.com

BGR.com

