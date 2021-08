There’s not one part of the human body that could possibly take on the responsibilities of the brain from day-to-day. It governs almost everything, from our thoughts and sleep cycles to the kinds of foods we like (and ultimately how this impacts our health). But unfortunately, as we age, some of life’s stressors can get the better of it; think chronic health, mental health, and even something as simple as food and lifestyle choices. But just as some foods can be detrimental for brain health, some too can be the best thing for ultimate cognitive longevity. Here are 3 of the best foods for brain health.