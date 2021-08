It’s the first week of Miami Dolphins training camp, and the NFL regular season is a little over a month away, but every team may need to turn every stone to solidify that final 53-man roster. Looking towards free agents to possibly sign and get that last-minute edge over other NFL teams is something to consider. Miami might need to look at the free agents that aren’t signed still at this time and if they may find a diamond in the rough to improve this final roster. Here are three free-agent football players the Dolphins should consider signing for the 2021 season.