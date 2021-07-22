2023 Volkswagen ID.8

Although we haven't seen any images of it yet, Volkswagen has confirmed a three-row SUV will soon launch on its electric-vehicle architecture. The family-friendly SUV will be called ID.8 and we expect it to share styling with the slightly smaller ID.6 (shown above) that was unveiled for the Chinese market. The ID.8 will be much larger than the ID.4, putting it into contention with mid-size SUVs. It will have three rows of seats and seating for up to seven riders. Rear-wheel drive will likely be standard, but a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive arrangement will probably be optional. It's currently unclear how big of a battery Volkswagen will offer here, but in China buyers of the smaller ID.6 can choose either a 58.0- or 77.0-kWh pack, with a driving range of up to 365 miles with the larger of the two. Given the popularity of three-row crossovers, VW would be wise to bring the ID.8 to market soon, and we expect to see it as a 2023 model.