The Horrible New Jersey Traffic Circle. Why Do They Still Exist?

Tucked away across the Upper West Side – New Jersey to be exact – during a time when gentrification didn’t exist, you’d find me in Hollyhood. A collection of towns within Hudson County, NJ all interconnected by Bergenline Avenue. Where my gold doorknocker earrings and my nameplate necklace introduced me before I did. A place where stoop kids are still stooping. A place where the rice and beans are always on. A place where the .99 cent store also sells Fabuloso and Juan Gabriel’s Querida plays melodically on repeat. Also, a place where my all-girl private school friends were too scared to ride the jitney bus with me. Somewhere you could be hella hard and hit up the laundr0mat on the corner to meet your crush. The place that made me who I am today, a 30-something year long relationship. Yet I keep coming back looking for what was, its glory days that I vehemently bashed, now simply gone.