Former Wildcat standout Jason Gardner returns to Arizona as player relations director

By Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star
Kokomo Perspective
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo decades after helping lead the Wildcats to the 2001 Final Four during a standout college career, Jason Gardner will return as Arizona's new director of player relations, the school confirmed Thursday. The head coach at IUPUI between 2014-19, Gardner surfaced as a likely candidate to join the staff in...

