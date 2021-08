It has long been rumored that Atlantis and Namor will make their debuts in Black Panther 2, and Marvel Studios goes one step further to confirm it. In Avengers: Endgame (2019), there is a gathering of heroes led by Black widow (Scarlett Johansson) and at that time the character of Okoye (Danai Gurira) says that Wakanda has detected certain earthquakes in the ocean. This phrase could be innocent enough or start something spectacular like add to Black Panther 2 and the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe to Atlantis already Namor .