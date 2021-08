In the new season of Ted Lasso, we learn how quickly “soccer is life” shifts to “soccer is death”. For FC Dallas, struggling with losses on the road and mediocre play at home, the season felt dead last week. A combination of injuries to starting defenders like Matt Hedges and Jose Martinez, international absences, questionable tactical decisions, frustrating mistakes, and inept corner kicks had FC Dallas dwelling at the bottom of the standings in the Western Conference. Fans were moaning. Many wondered if Luchi was at the end of his tenure in Frisco.