We have the tools to end this pandemic. Instead, we’re choosing to live with it.

By Columnist
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is one striking thing that distinguishes this pandemic from all previous ones in history — the speed with which humankind came up with a vaccine. It is unprecedented and still breathtaking that, within months of the arrival of a novel coronavirus, scientists were able to develop and test several vaccines that proved to be highly effective at preventing serious illness. But what science has given, politics seems to be taking away. Despite having ample supplies of the vaccine, the United States is stuck with roughly 60 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated, ensuring that the pandemic will linger, perhaps forever. Given the tools to end this tragedy, we are choosing to live with it.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 3

Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The US Sun

Joe Biden could FORCE all Americans to get Covid vaccine in a nationwide mandate as jab campaign stalls, says CDC chief

PRESIDENT Joe Biden is considering making vaccines mandatory nationwide, the head of the CDC revealed on Friday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky confirmed that with stalling vaccination rates in the US, the Biden administration was “looking into” whether or not to force Americans to get their Covid-19 jab. "Are you for...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

CDC says nationwide vaccine mandate not under consideration

The director of the US Centres for Disease Control said the agency would not be recommending any nationwide vaccination mandates, despite the spike in Delta variant Covid-19 cases around the country. CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Friday that "there will be no nationwide mandate" for the Covid-19 vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
AFP

Vaccinated Americans are getting angry at holdouts

America's latest coronavirus wave, driven by the hyper-contagious Delta variant, has left vaccinated people seething at the unvaccinated for prolonging the pandemic and ensuring the return of restrictions rather than the carefree summer they were promised. "It's almost like they don't care about the rest of the world. They're being selfish and self-centered," Alethea Reed, a 58-year-old health care administrator in the capital Washington told AFP. "As somebody who falls in a higher risk category, and has a spouse who falls in a very high risk category, it's really frustrating," said clinical social worker Anne Hamon, 64, adding she was upset she had not been able to convince her own brother to take the shot. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week recommending that vaccinated people go back to masking across much of the country, the mood was hardening among those who believe their lives were being disrupted as a result of others' choices.
cityxtramagazine.com

Fauci Warns 'Things Are Going To Get Worse' With COVID

As the country grapples with a surge in the delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci believes that lockdowns the country saw last year are likely to not return, though he warned "things will get worse" during an interview on ABC's "This Week." "I don't think we're gonna...
New York City, NYWashington Post

New York City to require proof of vaccination for indoor activities

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read. New York City will soon start requiring people to show proof of coronavirus vaccinations for...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These States Refuse to Lock Down

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, new cases were spiking uncontrollably. Many areas enacted lockdowns—initiatives to limit social gathering and virus transmission—until cases declined or a solution could be found. This week, the Biden administration attracted headlines by saying it would not rule out future lockdowns as the fourth wave of COVID-19 continues to rise. At the same time, several state governments made news by saying they would oppose lockdowns of any kind, while several more are unlikely to do so. Here are five states that refuse to lock down. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthWashington Post

Vaccine passports are more important than ever

The white paper card that most Americans rely on today as proof of vaccination against covid-19 doesn’t fit unfolded inside your average wallet — and that’s only one of many reasons digital credentials are needed now more than ever. The highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus has ushered in...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

‘You’re on your own’: As Florida ICUs swell and CDC urges masks, DeSantis sells mask-mocking koozies | Commentary

With Florida leading the nation in new COVID cases and with hospitalizations on the rise, the CDC is urging citizens to curb the spread of the delta variant by wearing masks. Yet Gov. Ron DeSantis brought in a new “expert” to advise him on masks this week — a guy who tweeted earlier this year that anyone wearing a mask was “a retard.” That word is pretty repulsive to most anyone who knows ...

Comments / 3

