There's nothing better than rolling out of bed and brewing a fresh cup of coffee alongside a fluffy croissant to start your morning. While croissants may not be the healthiest item off the breakfast menu, it's light on the stomach and pairs well with all breakfast drinks, whether it be orange juice or iced coffee. Plus, Harper's Bazaar points out that consuming carbs earlier in the day is actually beneficial for your body because carbs turn into fuel, which can propel you through the rest of your day.