ESPN Unexpectedly Paints a Rosy Picture of the Bears’ Future, Which Begins and Ends With Justin Fields
Hope springs eternal when we get to this point of the football calendar. Rookie deals have been signed, sealed, and delivered, giving fans the promise of a better future. And with training camps opening soon around the league, optimism grows anew as fans gear up for the coming season. But there’s always a “but” when it comes to these things. And this one from ESPN is a doozy.www.bleachernation.com
Comments / 0