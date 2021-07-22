Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Larimer County, CO

Potential Flooding: Larimer County Sheriff Evacuates Glen Haven, The Retreat, and Storm Mountain

By Blaine Howerton
Posted by 
northfortynews
northfortynews
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with an emergency message. There is the potential for flooding in the area of West County Road 43 in the Glen Haven area east to Drake. This includes The Retreat and Storm Mountain. Voluntary evacuations are advised for residents and business occupants if they are concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by this incident.

northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Glen Haven, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Glen Haven, CO
City
Drake, CO
Larimer County, CO
Government
County
Larimer County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Glen Haven, CO
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Retreat#Mountain#County Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Larimer County, COPosted by
northfortynews

Black Hollow Flood is Declared a Local Disaster Emergency

The Chair of the Larimer County Board of Commissioners made a declaration of disaster emergency on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, due to the current and anticipated impacts from the dangerous post-fire, flash flooding, debris flows and mudflows in the Cameron Peak Burn Scar. The declaration will be considered for ratification by the full Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
northfortynews

How Do Flash Floods Impact the Fish?

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials are monitoring and documenting the impacts to the fishery on the Cache la Poudre River following the recent flash flood event. A loss of fish has been observed and CPW will continue to monitor the situation, especially with the forecast and warnings of possible repeat events occurring this weekend and throughout the summer.
Colorado StatePosted by
northfortynews

New DUI Enforcement Campaign Reminds Coloradans to Drive Sober

Strikeouts are in the season following the MLB All-Star game at Coors Field in Denver. However, when it comes to impaired driving, it’s one strike and you’re out. The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies for the Summer Strikeout DUI enforcement period from July 16-19. Increased DUI patrols will be on the lookout statewide to remove impaired drivers from Colorado roads.
Greeley, COPosted by
northfortynews

City Manager Roy Otto Steps Down After 22 Years Serving Greeley

Longtime City Manager Roy Otto announced his resignation today after a distinguished tenure serving the City of Greeley for over two decades. Otto started with the city in 1999 as assistant city manager after returning to his home state upon earning a master’s degree in Public Administration and working in Florida and was appointed to his current role in 2005.
TrafficPosted by
northfortynews

CDOT Launches New Campaign Reminding Drivers to Look for Motorcycles

Following the deadliest year on record for motorcycle riders, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is launching a new campaign, Some Things are Hard to See. The campaign recognizes that motorcycles are much smaller than cars and can be difficult to see. Often while turning left at an intersection, drivers miss seeing a motorcycle, which results in a “t-bone” crash.
Colorado StatePosted by
northfortynews

Tree Watering Necessary During Drought Conditions

Despite occasional rain showers in areas of western Colorado over the spring and summer, persistent drought conditions have parched soil over much of the western part of the state, stressing irrigated lawns and larger landscape trees. During these periods of drought, residents should consider supplemental watering to keep their trees healthy.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
northfortynews

The Fort Collins Bridge Center Survives and is Growing

Arrivals at the new Fort Collins Bridge Club first see a large table filled with finger foods and accompanied by a full coffee and tea service. The carafes are never empty and there is no dish looking for donations. Sometimes there is even wine in the afternoon. Director Robyn Leming is close, greeting incoming players. The large playing area is decorated in the bridge colors red and black and is ready for action.
Larimer County, COPosted by
northfortynews

Flash Flood Warning: Includes Fort Collins and Larimer County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DENVER HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR. CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY UNTIL 4:30PM MDT. THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE CAMERON PEAK BURNED AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE… WESTERN FORT COLLINS, PENNOCK PASS, STOVE PRAIRIE, GLEN HAVEN, BUCKHORN MOUNTAIN, DRAKE, PINGREE PARK, RUSTIC, MASONVILLE AND HORSETOOTH MOUNTAIN. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADDITIONAL LOCATIONS… BOX PRAIRIE, UPPER BUCKHORN ALONG COUNTY ROAD 44H, MOONDANCE WAY, STRINGTOWN GULCH, BIG BEAR, LOWER BUCKHORN ON COUNTY ROAD 27 ABOVE MASONVILLE, CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN, POUDRE SPRINGS, MONUMENT GULCH, JACKS GULCH, UPPER PINGREE PARK ROAD, LOWER PINGREE PARK ROAD, SKY RANCH, GULCHES ALONG HIGHWAY 14 NEAR AND ABOVE RUSTIC, RISING WATER AND LARGE DEBRIS IN THE POUDRE RIVER, PINGREE HILL, GOODELL CORNER, THE RETREAT AND STORM MOUNTAIN.
Larimer County, COPosted by
northfortynews

Poudre Canyon Evacuated Due to Flash Flood

North Forty News Witnesses First-Hand the Flooding in Poudre Canyon. While delivering newspaper routes in Red Feather and Poudre Canyon, Publisher, Blaine Howerton, and Reporter Annie Lindgren, stopped at Glen Echo Resort. “Have you heard the bridge is out?,” said a stopped traveler on Highway 14. The traveler also said...
Larimer County, COPosted by
northfortynews

It’s Your Turn: Comment on Proposed Building Code Updates

The Larimer County Building Division has made it easier for contractors, homeowners, and other interested stakeholders to participate in updating county building codes. Local governments across the U.S., including Larimer County, review, amend, and adopt new model building codes published by the International Code Council. Over the last few months, Larimer County building staff has worked with Fort Collins and other neighboring jurisdictions to review the 2021 building codes. The review process is expected to end in August.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
northfortynews

Fort Collins Achieves 2021 What Works Cities Certification

The City of Fort Collins has been recognized for achieving the 2021 What Works Cities Certification, the national standard of excellence in data-driven city governance. What Works Cities Certification evaluates how well cities are managed by measuring the extent to which city leaders incorporate data and evidence in their decision-making.
Larimer County, COPosted by
northfortynews

Flash Flood Warning

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR. WEST CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY UNTIL 430 PM MDT. THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WESTERN HALF OF THE CAMERON PEAK BURN AREA. BETWEEN 0.2 AND 0.4 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. MORE IS EXPECTED. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. THE ENTIRE CAMERON PEAK BURN AREA IS NOW UNDER A FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 4:30 PM MDT THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADDITIONAL LOCATIONS… BELLAIRE LAKE, CROWN POINT ROAD, THE UPPER POUDRE CANYON, THE LARAMIE RIVER ROAD NEAR CHAMBERS LAKE, LONG DRAW ROAD, REMOTE AREAS IN THE CAMERON PEAK WILDERNESS AND HAGUE CREEK.
AdvocacyPosted by
northfortynews

American Red Cross Volunteers Provide Relief, June Updates

American Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming Volunteers. Provide Relief to over 192 People After Disasters in the Community. Large-scale disasters make up only part of the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming’s disaster responses. Along with major crises in our backyard and coast to coast, they continued to address the nation’s most prevalent disaster, home fires. Often among the first on the scene, their trained disaster response volunteers meet with affected families—providing comforts like warm blankets, food, and shelter—and help them begin to plan their recovery. During June, Colorado and Wyoming Red Cross volunteers responded to 88 local disasters to help 192 people with urgent needs like food, lodging, and recovery assistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy