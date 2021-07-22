Potential Flooding: Larimer County Sheriff Evacuates Glen Haven, The Retreat, and Storm Mountain
This is the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with an emergency message. There is the potential for flooding in the area of West County Road 43 in the Glen Haven area east to Drake. This includes The Retreat and Storm Mountain. Voluntary evacuations are advised for residents and business occupants if they are concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by this incident.northfortynews.com
