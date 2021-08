FREE but space is limited and pre-registration is required. More information: https://www.lyndensculpturegarden.org/calendar/carving-daniel-minter. Join artist-in-residence Daniel Minter for an open-air carving workshop before the reception for his exhibition Rootwork, on view in the gallery through September 26. Participants will create a personal symbol and carve it into a rubber block suitable for stamping and printing; carve low-relief wood blocks; or explore more advanced carving techniques. Images of the rubber stamps will become part of our project archive and will eventually be used in large textile banners. You will be able to take your stamp home with you.