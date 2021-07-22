US Hydration Bottle Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

According to a new market research report "Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution Type (Hardware and Software), Installation Type (Integrated and Standalone), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global deep packet inspection and processing market size is expected to grow from USD 8.7 billion in 2019 to USD 12.5 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2019 to 2024. The major factors driving the deep packet inspection and processing market include the continuous evolution of cyberattacks and their corresponding security solutions, need for modern network performance management and optimization solutions. The growing need to meet compliance requirements, increasing advancements in the communication technology, and soaring need to counter fraudulent activities in several verticals are fueling the demand for installing deep packet inspection and processing solutions in various organizations across the globe.