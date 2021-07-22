Cancel
Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Las Vegas Herald
 12 days ago

Opportunities in the alpha hydroxy acid market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the alpha hydroxy acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%-11%. In this market, glycolic acid is the largest segment by product type, whereas skin care is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like preference for organic and natural beauty products, high focus on skin health and presence of major personal care product manufacturing companies.

