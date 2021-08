If you've used Zoom at all in the past five years, or even just signed up with the video-conferencing service, then you may have some money coming to you. On Saturday (July 31), Zoom reached an $85 million agreement with two California law firms that had sued the company in federal court claiming that Zoom misled users about its encryption and security, had inadequate security that led to "Zoom bombings" and shared user data with Facebook, with Google and with LinkedIn without user consent or even user notification.