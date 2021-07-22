Chickasha brings back iconic 'leg lamp' statue for Christmas in July events
CHICKASHA, Okla. — The iconic 40-foot “leg lamp” statue is back in downtown Chickasha just in time for the community’s Christmas in July events. The 40-foot inflatable that sits on a 10-foot wooden box marked “Fragile” was inflated and secured Thursday morning. Last December, the Chickasha Economic Development Council paid homage to longtime Chickasha resident Noland James by having the customized inflatable Leg Lamp manufactured and put up.www.koco.com
