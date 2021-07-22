Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chickasha, OK

Chickasha brings back iconic 'leg lamp' statue for Christmas in July events

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICKASHA, Okla. — The iconic 40-foot “leg lamp” statue is back in downtown Chickasha just in time for the community’s Christmas in July events. The 40-foot inflatable that sits on a 10-foot wooden box marked “Fragile” was inflated and secured Thursday morning. Last December, the Chickasha Economic Development Council paid homage to longtime Chickasha resident Noland James by having the customized inflatable Leg Lamp manufactured and put up.

www.koco.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Chickasha, OK
Chickasha, OK
Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
Chickasha, OK
Obituaries
Chickasha, OK
Society
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas In July#Obituary#Arts And Crafts#A Christmas Story#The Leg Lamp#The Chickasha Leg Lamp#Tidings#The Band Of Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Arts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Paintings
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy