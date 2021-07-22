SCTelcom Sees Success with Premium Wi-Fi Service, Calix Revenue EDGE

Best answer: Wi-Fi 6 is your best bet until Wi-Fi 6E routers and devices become widely available. To understand why Wi-Fi 6 is still currently a better option than Wi-Fi 6E for most people, you have to understand how Wi-Fi 6 routers work and why they're still early in their lifespan. Wi-Fi 6 is like a performance patch to Wi-Fi 5. It just does a lot of things better and more efficiently, making your internet connection as invisible as possible. It essentially doubles the maximum speed throughput from Wi-Fi and uses that power to saturate connections to devices with more information. Again, put simply: It's just better than what came before.