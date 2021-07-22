Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

SCTelcom Sees Success with Premium Wi-Fi Service, Calix Revenue EDGE

telecompetitor.com
 12 days ago

San Jose, California — July 22, 2021 — Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that SCTelcom is continuing to dramatically transform its business and grow its value with Revenue EDGE. Most recently, SCTelcom achieved an extraordinary 200 percent increase in the adoption of its premium-level managed Wi-Fi package in just seven months and a 95 percent take rate of ProtectIQ®—a value-added EDGE Suites application that secures members’ home networks—only one year after launching. SCTelcom’s formula for success consists of leveraging the full Revenue EDGE solution: bundling ProtectIQ alongside the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 certified GigaSpire BLAST® system and the cooperative’s newly branded CommandIQ® mobile app, SCT WiFiConnect, into its three tiers of managed Wi-Fi service offerings. SCTelcom then leverages the real-time data insights of Calix Marketing Cloud to identify, segment, and target members based on their usage, resulting in experience-based offerings that excite members across southcentral Kansas and northcentral Oklahoma and drive new, recurring revenue streams.

www.telecompetitor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sct#Value Added Service#Smartphone App#Success#Premium Wi Fi Service#Calx#Sctelcom#Edge Suites#Wi Fi 6#Gigaspire#Calix Marketing Cloud#Protectiq#Moor Insights Strategy#Calix Support Cloud#Ssid#Experienceiq#Calix Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Mobile Apps
News Break
Marketing
Related
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

What Is Wi-Fi 6? Everything You Need To Know

You’ve likely heard a lot about “Wi-Fi 6” in the past year or two. But what exactly is Wi-Fi 6? It’s the next-generation of Wi-Fi and it’s set to make your wireless internet even faster than ever before. However, it is not as simple as a one-time speed increase for...
Iowa Stateiastate.edu

Campus Guest Wi-Fi Network Provides Easier Access

Visitors to the Iowa State University campus will benefit from updates to the guest Wi-Fi network. The new system is similar to the “coffee shop” model where guests agree to network requirements and then have access for a limited time. Installation is projected to be completed by August 14. To...
Softwarereadwrite.com

Why Context is Crucial to Successful Edge Computing

The very nature of technology innovation lends itself to the types of buzzwords and jargon that can often impede people’s understanding of the technologies themselves. These buzzwords range from metaphorical, but ultimately easy-to-understand, terms like “cloud;” to downright literal terms like “Internet of things.” Somewhere in between is where we get terms like “edge computing,” which is where the technology itself and the term used to describe it has one essential thing in common – they require context.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Akoustis Receives Order to Develop a Wi-Fi 6E Diplexer for a Tier-1 PC Chipset Maker

Akoustis Technologies, an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced that it has received a development order for a Wi-Fi 6E diplexer from a tier-1 personal computing chipset maker. The diplexer will leverage Akoustis’ industry leading XBAW® Wi-Fi 6E filter technology with first samples expected to ship by Q1 calendar 2022.
TechnologyNetwork World

Wi-Fi 6E: Don’t let hype push you off your refresh cycle

Despite the inarguable advantages of operating Wi-Fi in the 6GHz frequency range, analysts say that the smart time to buy Wi-Fi 6E is whenever an organization would ordinarily make an upgrade – and not before. Wi-Fi 6E is mostly identical to Wi-Fi 6, but the key difference is the 6E...
Electronicsgstylemag.com

Verizon Fios enhances Home Wi-Fi & TV experience with more options

Last year Verizon decided to break away from fees and contracts introducing “Mix & Match” allowing you to veer away from the usual needed bundles. It allowed you to get either just internet or just TV or do a mix of both to your liking. I liked what they were offering for internet and left my prior service provider as a result last Spring. No issues and I never been happier.
Technologymakeuseof.com

How Has Wi-Fi Changed Over the Years?

Wi-Fi is a cornerstone in our modern era, being used to connect hundreds of millions of devices around the world every day. While it's used a lot now, the technology has a history that stretches back decades. Let's take a dive into the history and development of W-iFi. What Does...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Deals: Meshforce M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System

We have a great deal on the Meshforce M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, you can save 8% off the normal price. The Meshforce M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System is available in our deals store for $136.99, it normally retails for $149, you can see some of the features below.
Technologyrcntechnologies.com

How to Get a FREE Rolling Wi-Fi Center Kit

Interested in the Rolling Wi-Fi Center Kit? Now is the time to act. Time is running out to apply for connectivity solutions utilizing the Emergency Connectivity Fund. If your school district has not done so yet, you can find the application link here: Apply Now. Take Advantage of the ECF.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Mini-Circuits to Sponsor 5G, Wi-Fi and IoT Tracks at EDICON 2021

Mini-Circuits announced their sponsorship of the 2021 Electronic Design Innovation Conference (EDICON), an annual event bringing RF and microwave professionals together for valuable training and thought leadership on the latest research in the field. Mini-Circuits will sponsor the 5G, WiFi, and IoT track, which comprises a full day of programming on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, focused on market drivers and technical considerations in these rapidly evolving application areas.
Technologywindowscentral.com

Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E: Which type of router you should pick and why

Best answer: Wi-Fi 6 is your best bet until Wi-Fi 6E routers and devices become widely available. To understand why Wi-Fi 6 is still currently a better option than Wi-Fi 6E for most people, you have to understand how Wi-Fi 6 routers work and why they're still early in their lifespan. Wi-Fi 6 is like a performance patch to Wi-Fi 5. It just does a lot of things better and more efficiently, making your internet connection as invisible as possible. It essentially doubles the maximum speed throughput from Wi-Fi and uses that power to saturate connections to devices with more information. Again, put simply: It's just better than what came before.
ElectronicsTechHive

Supercharge your home Wi-Fi speeds with this 24-hour Netgear sale

If you're looking to improve your home Internet with better range, wired Internet through the walls, or a whole new setup entirely, today is the day to make your move. Amazon is throwing a big one-day sale on Netgear routers, extenders, and more. The deals end just before midnight on Monday evening, Pacific time, and we've sifted through them all to find our favorite picks in the sale.
WeatherPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Deals: Vine Smart 919 Wi-Fi Thermostat, save 23%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Vine Smart 919 Wi-Fi Thermostat in our deals store this week, you can save 23% off the regular price. The Vine Smart 919 Wi-Fi Thermostat is available in the Geeky Gadgets deals store for $99.99 it normally retails for $129.
TechnologyNetwork World

Extreme CEO: Cloud, hybrid workplaces drive big growth for networking

The continued growth of cloud applications, wireless technology and the COVID-19-driven enterprise hybrid workplace is making flexible networking a must. As a result the networking industry as a whole is set to experience the highest growth in years, according to Extreme Networks’ president and CEO Ed Meyercord. Such growth is...
Cell PhonesAugusta Free Press

White label mobile app vs. custom app development

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. As a business owner, you must be aware of how important it is to stay in the game by adapting to modern technological leaps. Whenever an organization’s stakeholders are thinking to convert a new business idea into a software system or app, they may be faced with the decision of choosing between a white label app and a custom solution.
TechnologyDesign World Network

How can Wi-Fi sense without sensors?

With over 105 patents filed and pending and 45+ patents granted worldwide, Origin Wireless Inc.’s Hex Home security system uses patented Wireless AI™ technology to provide WiFi Sensing™. The Hex system consists of a home master command, remote devices and an app. Devices are located about 15 to 30 feet from each other.
SoftwareNetwork World

Is your network AI as smart as you think?

Network-operations types tell me that, in the future, AI is going to manage their networks. They also tell me that their vendors told them that very same thing. The good news is that’s sort-of-true. The bad news is the same; with emphasis on the qualifier “sort-of”. To get the most from AI network management, you have to navigate out of that hazy “sort-of” zone, and you do it by thinking about ants and farmers.
Businessblooloop.com

Connect&GO partners with UEAT on integrated online ordering platform

Connect&GO, a leader in guest experience engineering and wearable RFID technology for events and attractions, has partnered with UEAT in order to provide a contactless self-ordering online solution for restaurants. The solution will be ideal for stadiums, resorts, amusement parks, sporting events, festivals and more. UEAT is a Canadian company...

Comments / 0

Community Policy