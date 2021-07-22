Might it be in ESPN's advantage to renegotiate it?
I mean, by paying the ACC so little compared to SEC, aren't they sabotaging their own ratings and revenue by paying for a watered down, less competitive ACC with this deal? I know it sounds stupid for them to willingly offer more money, but it makes for better parity amongst conferences and the going thought might be better TV ratings when these conferences meet head to head. Who is the SEC going to play if they are the only ones making all this money when these other conferences are falling behind or going bankrupt?virginia.sportswar.com
