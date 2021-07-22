Might it be in ESPN's advantage to renegotiate it?

Is another mega-conference in the works? The Big 12 and Pac-12 commissioners will reportedly discuss the idea when the two meet together on Tuesday. College football is changing as we know it; the SEC is once again leading the pack. The SEC is in the process of adding Oklahoma and Texas to the conference. So where does that leave the rest of the Power Five? The Big 12 is in trouble. Just eight of its conference members remain. The best of the bunch is probably Oklahoma State or Baylor, neither being the powerhouses or brands Oklahoma and Texas are. The Big 12 needs help. Insert the Pac-12.