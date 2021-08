"I got into Minnesota on Thursday and we were able to head to a place on campus and eat with Minnesota coaches Joe Harasymiak and Clay Patterson," 2023 Texas safety DJ Coleman said to 247Sports. "That was really nice as they made us feel at home on our first night there. On Friday, they gave us a tour of the facilities and academic center, plus I got to have a photo shoot. The Gophers campus was nice and all of their facilities seemed brand new. Then on Saturday, we came back in the afternoon for their HYPRR Hangout so I can to hang out with their committed 2022 recruits and some other top 2023 guys. It was a good experience, for sure."