Everyone knows the Milwaukee Bucks are facing a salary cap crunch. It’s what happens when you have a leading trio all making over $30 million dollars next season. Due to that, they’ll need to find cheap production on the free agent market this offseason in the form of veteran minimum contracts. One of the benefits of winning an NBA championship — as the Bucks have now done — is that older players around the league will see it as a chance to win a ring themselves.