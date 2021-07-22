Cancel
Eyes Wide Shut: How Newborn Mammals Dream the World They’re Entering

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Effectively, mammals “dream” about the world they are about to experience before they are able to open their eyes and possibly before they are born. Researchers found before a newborn mouse opened its eyes, its retinal waves flow in a pattern that mimics the activity which would occur as the animal moves through the environment.

