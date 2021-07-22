Cancel
Cassia County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Southern Hills, Albion Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains STRONG THUNDERSTORMS NEAR ELBA MOVING NORTHEAST TOWARD INTERSTATE 84 NEAR IDAHOME THROUGH 400 PM MDT At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Elba to near Almo. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail, heavy rain, lightning, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms as they move northeast through Malta toward Interstate 84 near Idahome through 400 PM MDT. Locations impacted include Malta, Almo, Elba, Mt Harrison, City Of Rocks and Idahome.

alerts.weather.gov

