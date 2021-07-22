Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Marc Jacobs Isn’t Hiding His Facelift

By Annika Lautens
FASHION Magazine |
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe designer took to Instagram to share a refreshingly candid, bandaged-up selfie with the hashtags #f*ckgravity and #livelovelift. There are very few certainties in life, but perhaps the most obvious one is that everyone gets older, plain and simple. The aging process doesn’t care how much time, money, and effort you put into staying eternally youthful. Sure, you can keep certain signs of aging at bay, but in the end, biology will always win.

fashionmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Lizzo
Person
Michelle Visage
Person
Rupaul
Person
Carolyn Murphy
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Kristin Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facelift#American#Plastic Surgery Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopSugar

And Just Like That, We're Falling For Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte's Style All Over Again

With just a peek from the first day on set of the Sex and the City reboot (aka And Just Like That...), Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have reignited our love of their characters' iconic screen style. When news broke that the legendary Patricia Field, who dressed the women for the original series, wouldn't be returning for the reboot (she's tied up filming Emily in Paris), we held our breath, wondering how the new looks would stack up. Then, on Friday morning we got our answer when SJP shared a quick on-set snap on her Instagram, giving us a glimpse of the girls in all their stiletto-stomping glory. Now, we're convinced the second iteration of HBO's beloved series will inspire the same kind of outfit envy with a thoughtful evolution of each character's signature style.
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

Bella Hadid Is Breathtaking in an Anatomy-Inspired Couture Gown

Bella Hadid wore Schiaparelli couture on the Cannes red carpet Sunday. The stunning look included a gilded brass necklace in the shape of the passageways of the lungs. Hadid recently went Instagram official with new boyfriend Marc Kalman. While I'm sorely tempted to fill this entire article with breathing-related puns,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
FootwearNews

Miley Cyrus Takes the Stage in a Graphic Tee, Short Shorts & Metallic Go-Go Boots at Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus channeled the 1980s for her Lollapoolaza performance last night in Chicago. The “Slide Away” singer took the stage during the music festival on Thursday, opting for a retro-inspired look to go along with her mullet haircut. The ensemble teamed a blue tee, reading “Roy Halston,” from brand Alled-Martinez along with coordinating blue and white short shorts.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Took The Plunge & Got 2021’s Favorite Hair Makeover

Kendall Jenner’s known for pushing the envelop with her creative ensembles and ever-changing makeup styles, but one across-the-board holdout has been her hair. Consistently a shiny medium brunette (with variating highlights, layers, or the occasional playful wig), Jenner knows what works for her and likes to keep from rocking the boat — until now, anyway. For a new shoot with Elle, Kendall Jenner debuted curtain bangs, choppy and artfully mussed to match the rest of her fresh cut. Paired with a minimalist lip and complexion makeup and smoked-out eyes, it’s a surprisingly different take on the haircut that’s had a vice grip on the beauty world since the earliest days of quarantine.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Leni Klum Makes Her Red Carpet Debut Alongside Mom, Heidi

Not many can say they closed out 2020 on a high note, but for Leni Klum, this past December brought something she’d anticipated for years: her modeling debut. Seven months after appearing on the cover of German Vogue, the 17-year-old has again marked a milestone alongside her mom, the supermodel Heidi Klum. “This is my first red carpet,” Leni shared on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, wearing a white bathrobe while prepping for a UNICEF benefit at a 14th-century former monastery on the island of Capri, Italy.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The Réalisation Par x Claudia Schiffer Collection Embodies '90s Style

Creative partnerships between supermodels and brands extend beyond just models posing for the cameras. Sometimes, the relationship also involves launching limited-edition products together. Take, for example, Irina Shayk’s recent capsule collection with footwear label Tamara Mellon or Ashley Graham’s collaboration with Aussie eyewear brand QUAY. To add to this growing list of star-studded collabs, ‘90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer just teamed up with Réalisation Par on a ‘90s-inspired collection dubbed SUPER RÉAL. The lineup is filled with pieces suited for your summertime date nights or weekend adventures with your girlfriends.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mail

Marc Jacobs, 58, opens up about his $50,000 'deep plane' facelift and why he's candidly sharing post-op photos on Instagram, saying: 'I find there is no shame in being vain'

Marc Jacobs has opened up about his $50,000 facelift and his decision to publicly reveal he had gone under the knife, saying there is 'no shame in being vain.'. The 58-year-old designer has been sharing candid photos of his post-op recovery on his personal Instagram account since celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono performed his 'deep plane' facelift on July 20.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Marc Jacobs Is Ready to Redefine "Perfect"

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Marc Jacobs chooses to live by his own definition of "perfect." The designer's guiding principle of perfectionism is so important to him, that...
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Marc Jacobs on his plastic surgery: ‘No shame in being vain’

Marc Jacobs is opening up about his facelift … and lifting the mood with his candor. The 58-year-old designer, who was recently praised for documenting his plastic surgery recovery on Instagram, told Vogue that transparency is simply second nature to him. “I’ve got some scars around my ears, and my...

Comments / 0

Community Policy