Marc Jacobs Isn’t Hiding His Facelift
The designer took to Instagram to share a refreshingly candid, bandaged-up selfie with the hashtags #f*ckgravity and #livelovelift. There are very few certainties in life, but perhaps the most obvious one is that everyone gets older, plain and simple. The aging process doesn’t care how much time, money, and effort you put into staying eternally youthful. Sure, you can keep certain signs of aging at bay, but in the end, biology will always win.fashionmagazine.com
