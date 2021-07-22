Cancel
Akron, NY

Former paramedics union leader admits embezzling funds

By Staff Staff
Buffalo News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former union leader pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $95,000 in union funds, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Donald Snyder, 50, of Akron, wrote checks to cash and payable to himself, which he endorsed and withdrew. Prosecutors also said he made unauthorized bank withdrawals between October 2013 and November 2019, when he served as president of the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics, Local 394.

