Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein’s How it Ends — now on VOD — dubs itself a “feel-good apocalyptic comedy,” which, you know, ha ha ha? Lister-Jones also stars, as a lonely-ish woman seeking closure on a few interpersonal issues in the 24 hours before a meteor rends the Earth asunder, killing all its denizens with hideous explosions and fire and crumbling and falling rock and miscellaneous geophysical upheavals and stuff like that, one presumes. Making things even a touch weirder, the film was shot on unpopulated Los Angeles streets during pandemic lockdowns, which could explain why Lister-Jones’ character never even hugs her mom on their final day of the planet not being wholly aflame — which only adds to the movie’s abundant (deep breath) quirkiness (exhaaaaaaalllllllllle).