Alabama NAACP hosts free vaccine clinic at Mommy and Me Scholarship Brunch

By Aiyana Willoughby
WZDX
WZDX
 9 days ago

The Alabama NAACP and American Medical Screening partnered to host a free vaccine clinic on July 24. Those that got vaccinated received a $50 gift card or a ticket to an Alabama A&M football game.

The vaccine clinic was at the Mommy and Me Scholarship Brunch at 206 Ollie Howard Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say the main goal was to get more people accessible vaccination shots. The NAACP also gave out goodie bags with face masks and hand sanitizer.

"We're talking about making it accessible," President of the Alabama NAACP, Benard Simelton said. "If it takes going door to door then we support that and think it's something that should be done. But, we're making it easy by bringing the vaccine to your community."

Terra Foster of the Alabama NAACP explains, "We wanted to do something to keep the vaccine momentum going within the black and brown communities."

The Mommy and Me Scholarship Brunch celebrated single mothers in the Tennessee Valley that are looking to further their education. Love and Marriage Star , Kimmi Scott, was the keynote speaker.

"I was more than happy, more than happy to come and support single moms furthering their education," Scott said.

Along with free COVID vaccinations, the event had vendors and guest speakers that discussed the importance of a mom's mental health.

"We're still in the middle of a global pandemic, and one of the things that I'm very passionate about [is] people of color understanding that its okay not to be okay," guest speaker, Tanisha Smith said. "To know the resources that are out there that can help us live our best life."

Visit Alabama NAACP's Facebook page to learn more about events happening in the community.

