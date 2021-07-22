Prepare For Fear With Tweeterhead's New DC Comics Scarecrow Statue

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Even the most casual fans of DC Comics had enough to reason to be excited for the Black Adam movie when Dwayne Johnson was cast in the lead role before it was announced that members of the Justice Society of America (including Hawkman and Doctor Fate) would also be joining the mix. A little ways further down the road (specifically in July 2021), star Sarah Shahi mentioned that her character, Adrianna Tomaz, is an enemy of the Intergang - teasing that the titular anti-hero may have a whole slew of ruthless villains to contend with. If you need a refresher or a completely fresh explanation of who this “malicious” group is before one of the most anticipated upcoming DC movies finally hits theaters, these is all the essential facts that you should know about the Intergang.