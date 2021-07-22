Cancel
Retail

Prepare For Fear With Tweeterhead's New DC Comics Scarecrow Statue

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTweeterhead has revealed their next DC Comics statue with the return of of of Batman's big villains; Scarecrow. This 1/6 Scale Maquette will stand 20" tall and will showcase the deadly villain on an Arkham Asylum base with scythe in hand and his signature Fear Toxin spreading around. Two versions will be offered from Tweeterhead, with a Standard and Exclusive edition being offered. Both statues will include two swappable heads, giving Batman and DC Comics fans a classic and modern design for Scarecrow. The Exclusive edition will also feature a swappable left hand that is holding a Fear Toxin canister that is going off.

