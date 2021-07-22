Cancel
Battle Of The Planets Film Snags Fast 9 Writer For Script Duties

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattle of the Planets is suiting up a new crew member. The Russo Brothers have tapped Daniel Casey to write the script for a new adaptation of mega-popular anime series. This is a franchise set-up, with The Russo's planning a big future for the property at their AGBO production house. AGBO and Casey will work with Tatsunoko, the iconic, original anime series creators, on concepts to explore and expand the IP in-depth. This is an exciting announcement for fans of the anime, as not a lot has come out since the initial announcement in 2019. Deadline had the news of the hire.

