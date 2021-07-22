Is The Rock Set To Appear At Both Survivor Series & Wrestlemania?

You would have a hard time finding someone in entertainment whose time is more in demand than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The man is the biggest movie star in the world and at pretty much any given time has at least a couple of different blockbuster films ready to hit screens. And that's on top of being a very successful head of a production company and entrepreneur in the beverage industry (his Teremana tequila is very good by the way). So when his former employer, the WWE, comes a calling looking for him to "come home" and make an appearance or even wrestle a match, it had better be a big deal and one that is planned well in advance.