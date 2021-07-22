Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Is The Rock Set To Appear At Both Survivor Series & Wrestlemania?

By Ryan Fassett
bleedingcool.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou would have a hard time finding someone in entertainment whose time is more in demand than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The man is the biggest movie star in the world and at pretty much any given time has at least a couple of different blockbuster films ready to hit screens. And that's on top of being a very successful head of a production company and entrepreneur in the beverage industry (his Teremana tequila is very good by the way). So when his former employer, the WWE, comes a calling looking for him to "come home" and make an appearance or even wrestle a match, it had better be a big deal and one that is planned well in advance.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Survivor Series#Madison Square Garden#Combat#Teremana#The Mat Men Podcast#Andrewzarian#Javascript#Sportsnation#Usos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Wife Breaks Silence On Hiatus

WWE star Randy Orton has been away from on-screen action since it was reported he had suffered an injury. Amid the speculations regarding his comeback, his wife, Kim Orton took to her Instagram handle and shared series of pictures and video clip on the occasion of Alanna Orton’s 13th birthday. Braun Strowman Meeting With Top Promoter Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name In AEW Revealed?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Suffered ‘Tragedy’ Before WWE Firing

The former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was recently released by the company due to the ‘budget cuts’ and their decision has received some backlash from the fans. The world of pro-wrestling is certainly stunned as many have reacted on it. Bray Wyatt was dealing with tragedy. Several names of...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg Drops WWE Retirement Bombshell

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently made his surprise return on July 19 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw and confronted WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after The All-Mighty got the better of Keith Lee, who had also marked his comeback. The WCW legend was last seen on WWE television back...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Caught ‘Falling Asleep’ During Match

WWE star Roman Reigns recently was called out by John Cena at the latest edition of SmackDown. Fans got to see the showdown at SmackDown after the show went off the air, as @HeelAndrade took video of a dark match between John Cena and The Mysterios against The Uso and Reigns. The Tribal Chief was noted to be yawning during the match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Reveals WWE 2021 Paycheck

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been top-notch with his performances for over a year now. It turns out that he has taken credit for WWE’s Q2 2021 earnings being a massive success. Earlier this week, WWE announced that its Q2 revenue increased by 19% year-over-year, and the company set records across digital and social platforms, with 11.2 billion digital video views and 394 million hours consumed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Bold Message To Tony Khan Revealed

Bray Wyatt has followed AEW President Tony Khan, hinting at his desire to go to AEW. You can see an Instagram screenshot below. The recent release of Bray Wyatt from his WWE contract due to budget cuts has been heavily discussed. The decision was lambasted by the fans and it also came upon as a shocker of a release. The release had drawn quite attention and the television networks like USA Network and FOX have realized that Wyatt played a major role in terms of viewership, and they appear to want him on television. They have now seemed to have expressed their anger towards WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s decision.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Bans’ WWE Raw Heel Turn

WWE star Kofi Kingston has been working in the company of Vince McMahon for over a decade now. He has held several championships and has been a popular star. He is still a member of The New Day, one of the most popular tag teams in the history of pro wrestling. The stable debuted as heels but were eventually turned into babyfaces with their growing popularity. Tony Khan Offers To Fired WWE Stars Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Linda McMahon Returns To WWE With John Cena

This year’s annual WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event was one of the most memorable shows of the year as it was the first pay-per-view event since WrestleMania 37 to be in front of live fans and also featured the return of future WWE Hall of Famer John Cena. While a rare appearance for McMahon, this isn’t the first time this year that Linda McMahon has been on WWE programming.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Quits To Go To AEW?

The speculations over the former WWE star Daniel Bryan once again started recently and it has been a hot topic over the past few months. He has been away from the company since his contract expired and was removed from WWE programming following a loss to Roman Reigns. Bray Wyatt ‘Not Returning’ To WWE?
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Removes Roman Reigns’ Dirty Joke From SmackDown Replays

John Cena made a return to WWE and he laid down a big challenge for Roman Reigns. While the Tribal Chief was rejecting Cena’s match challenge, he dropped a pretty risque joke for the PG Era, but that hit the cutting room floor when WWE got to edit things. During...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Girlfriend ‘Gone’ From WWE

The former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, who is the girlfriend of Bray Wyatt was first introduced to fans through the Total Divas reality television show. She never became a performer in the ring but became a ring announcer instead and she announced many stars before and after their matches.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Real Name Exposed On Smackdown

John Cena revealed Roman Reigns’ real name was Joe on Smackdown during an opening promo. Roman Reigns real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i. Michael Cole Shouts Out Fired Star On Smackdown. When you’re a top star within WWE, it’s almost a sure thing that rumors will be flying about you...
WWENew York Post

WWE releases Bray Wyatt in stunning move

WWE released another one of its most high-profile performers. In a stunning move, the company announced on Saturday it has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt and wished him the best in his future endeavors. Wyatt, 34, was last in the ring for WWE in a match...

Comments / 0

Community Policy