Piccolo, Bergamo, & SS4 Goku Alt Arts Come To Dragon Ball Super CG

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. So far, we've seen a selection of standard card, Leaders, and Super Rares with artwork inspired by the Dragon Ball Z film Wrath of the Dragon and the Super 17 Saga from Dragon Ball GT. Now, let's take a look at some of the set's Buu Saga cards that focus on the Satan family: Videl and her father, Mr. Satan… the conquering hero.