Piccolo, Bergamo, & SS4 Goku Alt Arts Come To Dragon Ball Super CG
The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. This set comes at a time when competitive games are once again being held in hobby shops, which means that fans of the gaming aspect of this hobby will be treated to some new Alternate Art cards. Let's take a look.
