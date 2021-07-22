JSO: Man arrested for string of armed robberies across Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man who is believed to be at the center of multiple armed robberies over the last week.

According to JSO, the Robbery Unit began investigating the robberies Friday, July 16. Detectives believed four of the robberies were related, involving the same suspect.

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, while operating in the 1200 block of Kings Road, a plain-clothed detective observed Lorenzo Spencer Kenon, 38, quickly leaving a local business with money falling from his pockets.

The detective observed Kenon get into a grey Nissan Murano and drive off. As officers began to follow the vehicle they say a report of an armed robbery was received at the location where Kenon had just left.

According to a report, the detective activated his emergency equipment, but the car did not stop. Kenon then slowed down and jumped out of the car, running away on foot.

Following a short foot chase, officers arrested Kenon.

Kenon was originally charged with the single Armed Robbery. He has since been charged with Armed Robbery in four additional cases.

